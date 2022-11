Not Available

Uncle Frank is a documentary directed by Matthew Ginsburg, who trailed his 85-year-old great uncle Frank Pour on his musical journey through his golden years. Frank lives in the once booming mill town of Rome, N.Y., with his wife of 39 years. A machinist who was forced into retirement, Frank taught himself to play keyboards and volunteered his vocal talents to a nearby nursing home. Soon, he was touring all of them in the area, becoming a local hero in the process.