Uncle Jasper's Will (also released as Jasper Landry's Will) is a 1922 race film directed, produced and written by Oscar Micheaux. The film is a drama about the contents of a last will and testament left behind by an African-American sharecropper who was lynched after being falsely accused of the murder of a white plantation owner. The film was intended as a sequel to Micheaux’s landmark feature Within Our Gates (1920)