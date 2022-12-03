Uncle Moishy - The Guest Gets the Best/The Zechus of a Mitzvah

Not Available

Story #1: The Guest Gets the Best Plot Summary: Yisroel loves the mitzvah of hachnosas orchim! He & his family live by the saying “The guest gets the best!” At the annual fair, Yisroel buys four pieces of advice from a hidden tzaddik to help him with this mitzvah. Little does he know what adventures await him as he applies the advice that tests his emunas tzaddikim and his love for hachnosas orchim! Story#2: The Zechus of a Mitzvah Plot Summary: Moshe’s father asks him to fulfill a mitzvah b’hiddur and with mesirus nefesh. Moshe chooses the mitzvah of negel vasser. Little does Moshe know the tests for his chosen mitzvah that await him as he travels the desert in a caravan and encounters captives that need to be rescued! By the end of his adventures, Moshe learns how the zechus of a mitzva saves him time and time again!