Uncle Tom's Crabbin'

A Yeti in the snow. Felix with knapsack journeying through the snow. He arrives amongst sunny fields of sunflowers. Uncle Tom is playing the banjo and his child is dancing. Felix joins in. The music wakes an angry man (dressed like a ring master). He uses his whip to break the banjo and threaten uncle Tom. Mammy is cooking pancakes. Felix turns her frying pan into a banjo using his whiskers as strings. The family dance again. The angry man chases them and Felix turns the banjo into a unicycle to escape.