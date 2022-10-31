Not Available

"Siapa Uncle Usin?" is the question that debut director Husri HJ Husain has everyone thinking about, starring well-known Malaysian actors Zizan Razak, Johan Raja Lawak and Nabil Raja Lawak. The film tells the story of Spy 13, an accomplished and well-known private detective in solving the cases that are entrusted to him. He is gifted with various abilities such as flinging small balls at enemies or changing his surroundings anyway he likes as a result of being brought up by a mysterious teacher. When Spy 13 is hired to uncover the mystery that her father keeps, he soon discovers a much more sinister plot at large, one that involves him traveling across country, where he encounters his brother of the same teacher, 11. But who is Uncle Usin?