Not Available

Uncle Vanya is a tragic comedy of lost hopes, stifled passions and wasted lives. Vanya is a bitter, sarcastic man, obsessed with his wasted years and what might have been. He has spent his life toiling for the benefit of the scholar, Serabryakov, who has turned out to be a charlatan. To make matters worse, Vanya has fallen in love with Serabryakov's beautiful, young, new wife, ho does not return his ardor.