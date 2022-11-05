Not Available

Uncle Walt

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UCLA School of Film and Television

The short begins with images of Walt Disney at various ages, followed by a slow pan across a graveyard full of the headstones of Perri the squirrel and her family (a reference to Disney's 1957 live-action fantasy Perri, […]). The next shot seen is that of a very early-style Mickey and Minnie Mouse, followed by racist caricatures and toilet humour. A sequence is then seen in which the female centaurs from Fantasia are seen working in a red light district, with Goofy as their pimp, followed by a scene in which various disturbing scenes from Disney films are shown, with a group of rabbit children looking on in horror […]. The final images seen are that of the seven dwarves from Snow White gathering around Mickey Mouse in a "Mouse-ka-mausoleum", worshiping him in a scene reminiscent of one seen in the original 1937 production. (cont. http://lostmedia.wikia.com/wiki/Uncle_Walt_%281964_Unofficial_Disney_Short%29)

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images