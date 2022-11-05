Not Available

The short begins with images of Walt Disney at various ages, followed by a slow pan across a graveyard full of the headstones of Perri the squirrel and her family (a reference to Disney's 1957 live-action fantasy Perri, […]). The next shot seen is that of a very early-style Mickey and Minnie Mouse, followed by racist caricatures and toilet humour. A sequence is then seen in which the female centaurs from Fantasia are seen working in a red light district, with Goofy as their pimp, followed by a scene in which various disturbing scenes from Disney films are shown, with a group of rabbit children looking on in horror […]. The final images seen are that of the seven dwarves from Snow White gathering around Mickey Mouse in a "Mouse-ka-mausoleum", worshiping him in a scene reminiscent of one seen in the original 1937 production. (cont. http://lostmedia.wikia.com/wiki/Uncle_Walt_%281964_Unofficial_Disney_Short%29)