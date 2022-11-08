Not Available

Jesus combined diverse people and assorted stories to change the world! Now, He wants to use you! When the students of Rosewood High School lose their theater, music and dance departments due to budgets cuts, they create their own. Struggling to find the right script, music & choreography the students get advice from an uncommon source; the Bible! Each student becomes uniquely influenced as they discover that God takes them personally. Equipped with unique talents, they bond together to prepare the perfect production by exploring the diversity of parables taught in the Bible. Fighting overwhelming challenges, the teens fight against political correctness to defend their privilege to worship, meet and perform. Will months of constant bullying by the establishment defeat the production and dismantle their faith? Armed with expert legal counsel and unexpected help from Christian music's finest, these teens realize what it means to be...UNCOMMON!