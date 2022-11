Not Available

Arthur Egeli directs this multifaceted romance set on the beaches of Cape Cod, the story of young painter Steven Buchanan (Pablo Bryant) and his interactions with three beautiful women vying to be his muse. There's Melissa (Isabelle Dahlin), the student who admires him; Theresa (Jessica Brytn Flannery), the model who inspires him; and Mary (Aleksandra Kaniak), the fellow artist who transforms him.