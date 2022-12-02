Unconscious Therapy: The Mind, Body & Soul of House Music

Not Available

As disco came to a slow death in the 1970’s, House Music rose from its ashes to create a new genre of American music. This film focuses on contemporary artists featuring the world’s best DJs and Producers as they describe what this genre of music means to them. From tales about the decline of vinyl to how they achieved fame, the interwoven connections show the sense of community present within House Music. Through visually stunning imagery shot around the world, intercut with historical footage and interviews, the filmmaker brings us into their personal stories and brings the music to life.