When Shu Nian is 10-years-old, he is adopted by Xie Yan from an orphanage. Nian is 2 years older than Xie Yan and he worked as a page boy (a kind of servant that study and play with the master's children) for him until Xie Yan went abroad to study. Twenty years later, Xie Yan returns home from London after spending six years abroad and is reunited with Shu Nian. Based on a novel by Lan Lin.