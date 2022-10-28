Uncross The Stars

Not Available

The Story follows Troy, a young man whose beloved wife passes away. The movie opens at her funeral, and Troy, ill-equipped to deal with this kind of grief at this stage in his life, just shuts down. Lost for direction, he receives in the mail a letter his wife wrote him while she was sick, which asks him to build his Aunt Hilda a porch. With nowhere else to turn, Troy drives to where his aunt lives in the desert. There, he meets with his Aunt Hilda, a supporting cast of crazy fun old ladies, and Bobby, a kind of wise cowboy, all of whom make it easier for Troy to find the place within to deal with his grief and move forward, and help open Troy's eyes that his pain is not unique. In the Process, Troy also learns the Difference between "true love" and "love at first sight".