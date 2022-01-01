Not Available

On October 8, 2017 a series of wild fires ripped through California's Wine Country burning 250,000 acres, 9,000 homes and businesses and leaving 44 dead. It was the deadliest wild fire in the history of State of California. Uncrushable tells the story through the people who survived. Fire Fighters, Local Residents, Wine Makers, Chefs, Musicians and the community of the Bay Area came together to lift one another up from the ashes and show the world their spirit remains UNCRUSHABLE.