Not Available

A man stuck at home with a fractured pelvis tries every means possible to attract a woman into his bed, among them a beautiful policewoman investigating the disappearance of the young man's fiancée. The single camera, ostensibly mounted at the foot of the bed so the doctors can keep an eye on his leg injury, is focused on the man's penis, which, as his face is never shown, must do all the acting in one single uncut shot.