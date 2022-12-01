Und damit tanzen sie noch immer

Not Available

Peter Grandits is 78 years old and a retired shoemaker. He gets his tools out - probably for the last time - and makes a pair of woman's boots before the running camera. His product - Stinjačke Čižme (Čižme boots) are known far beyond the borders of the village and are an integral part of the culture of southern Burgenland. Documentary film about the making of hand-made women's boots as well as about the changes in the structure of the economy and family life in the Crotation village Stinatz.