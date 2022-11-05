Und das am Montagmorgen

Not Available

Intended as a light farce this comedy by Luigi Commencini is a little plodding in its story about a bank manager (O.W. Fischer) who has had it with his buttoned-down, boring job. One Monday he can no longer face the tedium of both his work and his life and so he stays home and rebels by playing with toys and joining in on a radio concert with his own instruments. His erratic behavior does not go unnoticed and soon a winsome psychiatrist (Ulla Jacobsson) whom he knows and secretly admires, is right there trying to help him. The newly liberated bank manager logically grasps this opportunity to press forward his innermost feelings.