...und es ist zu vollstrecken

The year is 1945. The final battle for Vienna has begun. Hitler declares the capital of the "Ostmark", as Austria was called then, a stand-off of the Third Reich against the Red Army; a last attempt to turn the tables yet. A group of Austrian resistance fighters recognize the impossibility and enable the Russians to occupy the city - this action was known as the "Radetzky Operation" - and with it Vienna was saved from complete destruction by the Allies. The operation was headed by Carl Szokoll.