In a season that has redefined University of Utah football, this DVD delivers the most comprehensive game by game highlights available including the locker room speeches, sideline chatter and defining moments that lead Kyle Whittingham’s Utes to become the Super Bowl Champions and the only undefeated Division I team in the country. The Utes were unranked before the season began, but Mind Riot filmmakers had a hunch that 2008 was Utah’s year. Cameras rolling, they road tripped with the team from Michigan to New Mexico, capturing every down as the BCS drumbeat grew louder. On December 7th, the 12-0 Utes became BCS busters for the second time in five seasons, when they were selected by the Sugar Bowl to face SEC powerhouse, Alabama. Few people gave the Utes a chance but the Utes pulled off one of the greatest upsets in college football. This is an exciting way to watch and relive the Utes history making season.