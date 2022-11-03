1948

Under California Stars

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 1948

Studio

Republic Pictures

When Roy and Trigger arrive at his ranch he finds Cookie has hired his relatives. Caroline, the only relative that doesn't have a strong resemblance to Cookie, is the horse trainer. Bob Tells Roy a gang of men are hunting range horses. Roy puts a stop to hunting on his land. Pop decides there's money in kidnapping Trigger and demands a $100,000 ransom. McFarland's stepson, Ted, and his dog Tramp, run away and is found hiding in Roy's barn. A trap is set to catch the kidnappers ranch.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
TriggerTrigger
Jane FrazeeCaroline Bullfincher
Andy DevineCookie Bullfincher / Alf Bullfincher
George LloydPop Jordan (as George H. Lloyd)
Wade CrosbyLige McFarland

