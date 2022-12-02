Under Her Wing

Not Available

Bessie Trenton grieves over the fact that her brother is neglecting the support of his wife and children. At last she determines to obtain a position for him in the office where she is cashier. One day her brother steals some money. The girl notes the missing money, and the disappearance of her brother points to his guilt. She returns home at once. Her employer returns to the office, sees the open safe, the missing money, and at once suspects the absent cashier as guilty of the theft. He calls at the house, just in time to see her with the money in her hands, which she had been given by her brother, and announces herself as the guilty person. The detectives find a man's watch fob, just in front of the safe. The clue is followed, and at last the guilt of the brother is fastened upon him. Bessie is liberated, and thenceforth she appoints herself as the breadwinner of her guilty brother's family.