1995

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory is a 1995 American action film set on board a train traveling through the Rocky Mountains from Denver to Los Angeles. Directed by Geoff Murphy, it stars Steven Seagal as the ex-Navy SEAL, Casey Ryback and is the sequel to the 1992 film Under Siege also starring Seagal. The film was produced by Seagal along with Arnon Milchan and Steve Perry. The film's cast was made up of cameos and supporting roles by Everett McGill, Peter Greene, Kurtwood Smith and a then-unknown Katherine Heigl along with Nick Mancuso, Andy Romano, and Dale Dye, who were the only other cast members besides Seagal to reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel revolves around Casey Ryback who hops on a Colorado to LA train to start a vacation with his niece. Early into the trip, terrorists board the train and use it as a mobile HQ to hijack a top secret destructive US satellite. While not trained how to deal with a teenager, he soon encounters a situation he is trained for.