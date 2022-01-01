1992

Under Siege

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1992

Studio

Alcor Films

This action-packed thriller takes place on the soon-to-be-decommissioned USS Missouri. Disgruntled ex-CIA operative Strannix, his assistant Krill and their group of terrorists seize the battleship with nuclear blackmail in mind. They've planned for every contingency but ignore the ship's cook, former Navy SEAL Casey Ryback -- an error that could be fatal.

Cast

Tommy Lee JonesWilliam Stranix
Gary BuseyCommander Krill
Erika EleniakJordan Tate
Patrick O'NealCapt. Adams
Damian ChapaTackman
Michael Des BarresDomiani

