Under Siege

This action-packed thriller takes place on the soon-to-be-decommissioned USS Missouri. Disgruntled ex-CIA operative Strannix, his assistant Krill and their group of terrorists seize the battleship with nuclear blackmail in mind. They've planned for every contingency but ignore the ship's cook, former Navy SEAL Casey Ryback -- an error that could be fatal.
|Tommy Lee Jones
|William Stranix
|Gary Busey
|Commander Krill
|Erika Eleniak
|Jordan Tate
|Patrick O'Neal
|Capt. Adams
|Damian Chapa
|Tackman
|Michael Des Barres
|Domiani
View Full Cast >