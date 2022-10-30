Under Surveillance

Not Available

After 10 years, Justin Besler moves back to his father's house. But it's not as he remembered. His father's house has been renovated to support four apartments with seven residents. And among them... resides a killer. When the victim of a ritualistic cult turns up on his property, Justin secretly places the tenants under video surveillance. The deeper he digs, the more he puts his own life in danger. It's an ever bending mystery-thriller with an ending to die for!