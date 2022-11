Not Available

Betty Standish, a small town girl who inherits a fortune, fulfills her ambition of living in the big city when she rents the bachelor apartment of the vacationing Jerome Kent from his valet Greggs, who poses as Jerome. When Jerome returns unexpectedly, Betty, thinking that he is a burglar, holds him off with a revolver. Attracted to Jerome, Betty offers him a job as her chauffeur to reform him, which Jerome, who is attracted to Betty, accepts.