1991

Under Suspicion

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

September 26th, 1991

Carnival Films

In the late 1950s, British police officer Tony Aaron resigns from the force after sleeping with Hazel, wife of the man whose house he was supposed to guard. In his new job as a fake private investigator, he helps couples get divorces by photographing Hazel having "affairs" with the husband. When she is murdered during a job, Tony begins having an affair with the dead man's mistress, Angeline, while trying to prove his innocence.

Liam NeesonTony Aaron
Laura San GiacomoAngeline
Kenneth CranhamFrank
Maggie O'NeillHazel Aaron
Alan TalbotPowers
Malcolm StorryWaterston

