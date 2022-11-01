1960

Under Ten Flags

  • History
  • War

Release Date

September 14th, 1960

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

"Under Ten Flags" is an Italian WWII war film from 1960, with an international cast, financed by Paramount. It is based on the true story about the German navy raider Atlantis, which, disguised as a merchant ship, sank or captured 22 ships from May 1940 to November 1941, when she herself was sunk by the British cruiser HMS Devonshire. Her captain, Bernhard Rogge, was one of the few German officers of flag rank who weren't arrested by the Allies after the war. This was due to the very proper way he had exercised his command of Atlantis. After the war he advanced to rear admiral in the West German Navy and became a high-ranking NATO commander.

Cast

Van HeflinCaptain Bernhard Rogge
Charles LaughtonAdmiral Russell
Mylène DemongeotZizi
John EricsonLieutenant Krüger
Cecil ParkerColonel Howard
Folco LulliPaco

