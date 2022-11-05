Not Available

Under the Blue Sky

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mrinal Sen's second feature film was the first film banned in India. In 1958 the Government prevented its release for two months. Set in turbulent 'thirties, it is the story of a poor Chinese hawker selling his silk on the streets of Calcutta. At the time China was repulsing the brutal attack of militarist Japan, which prompted an outraged Rabindranath Tagore to write to his friend in Japan, the great poet Noguchi: "I wish your countrymen, whom I love so much, not success but remorse."

Cast

Kali BannerjeeWang Lu
Manju DeyBasanti
Bikash RoyBasanti's Husband
Smriti Biswas

