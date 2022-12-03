Not Available

"Under the Bridge: The Criminalization of Homelessness" is a documentary film about one summer in Indianapolis, a tent city under a bridge, a man named Maurice, and the criminalization of homelessness in the United States. The unofficial "mayor" of the Davidson St. camp, Maurice is an older, dreadlocked Black man who has dropped out of "normal" society to minister to the homeless. His camp under a railroad track becomes a real community, supported by church volunteers, until police and bulldozers close in to shut it down.