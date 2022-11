Not Available

With the second part of his Cellulose Diptych, award-winning director Jerzy Kawalerowicz returns to protagonist Szczesny (Jozef Nowak), now a full-fledged, middle-aged communist militant in pre-war Poland. Based on the writings of Igor Newerly, Kawalerowicz's epic chronicles the romance between Szczesny and the charismatic Madzia (Lucyna Winnicka), as the ill-fated pair fall in love amid the social and political upheaval of their homeland.