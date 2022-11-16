Under the Rain

Not Available

Four men occupy an old building to execute an artistic project. Mike, the photographer, leads the group while the three models perform in a session that seems to dilate out of the script and into their lives. As the scene evolves, the wounded artist Viktor will take an impassioned trip through his feelings of doubt, fear and ambition, before climaxing into an erotic burst with the group. A story of will and perceptions that could easily allude to our owns - and to our individual impressions of erotica.