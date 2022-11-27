Not Available

or more than a century, Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an autonomous region in Azerbaijan with an ethnic Armenian majority. With an empathetic ear to both sides, this film delicately unpacks the sensitive subject of ethnic nationalism in the South Caucasus. Using poetic visuals and a mesmerizing, immersive soundscape, Under the Same Sun introduces us to the viewpoints of writers, activists and everyday citizens. Through these interviews, the film raises an urgent and timely question: How does one retain a belief in universal human rights in the face of aggressive propaganda and increasing ethnic nationalism?