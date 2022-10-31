Not Available

Under the Scares

  • Documentary
  • Horror

Cheap scares. Extreme Gore. Loads of nudity. These have been the three staples of low budget independent horror films since the 60's. But what's a filmmaker to do when, thanks to technology, ANYONE can make a film these days? Under The Scares offers an inside look into the production and promotion of an independent, ultra low-budget horror film, while combining interviews and insights from some of the genre's biggest legends - Lloyd Kaufman, Robert Kurtzman, Herschell Gordon Lewis, Frank Henenlotter, Gary Jones, and many many more.

