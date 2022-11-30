Under the Shadow: Seeds of Hope

Not Available

In a corner of Eastern Congo one woman puts herself at risk everyday to help thousands of Congolese rape survivors embark on a journey of healing. Seeds of Hope tells the story of Masika, herself the victim of multiple rapes, who runs a centre that helps other rape survivors and children born from rape come to terms with what they have lived through. The women and children farm a small patch of land together that provides them with an income, a sense of stability and a form of therapy. However, the battle against endemic rape is far from over. Filmed over two years, Seeds of Hope takes us deep into the lives of women and children rarely seen.