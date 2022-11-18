Under the Sky of Seoul

Not Available

An oriental doctor Kim, Hak-gyu (Kim, Seung-ho) is a cantankerous man who is the longest-term householder in a small village in Seoul. He often causes domestic trouble by being nasty to his wife (Han, Eun-jin) and his children. Kim, Hyeon-ok (Choi, Eun-hee), a daughter of a young widow who runs Nahana Beauty Shop, is in love with Choi, Du-yeol (Kim, Jin-gyu), an obstetrician across the street. Kim, Hak-gyu has great distaste for western medicine, and at the same time, is jealous of the obstetrician. He always gets in the way of Choi, Du-yeol. Kim's son, Hyeon-gu (Shin, Young-kyun), dates Jeomryae, a daughter of a bar owner (Hwang, Jeong-soon).