1984

Under the Volcano

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 1984

Studio

Conacite Uno

Against a background of war breaking out in Europe and the Mexican fiesta Day of Death, we are taken through one day in the life of Geoffrey Firmin, a British consul living in alcoholic disrepair and obscurity in a small southern Mexican town in 1939. The Consul's self-destructive behaviour, perhaps a metaphor for a menaced civilization, is a source of perplexity and sadness to his nomadic, idealistic half-brother, Hugh, and his ex-wife, Yvonne, who has returned with hopes of healing Geoffrey and their broken marriage.

Cast

Jacqueline BissetYvonne Firmin
Anthony AndrewsHugh Firmin
Ignacio López TarsoDr. Vigil
Katy JuradoSenora Gregoria
James VilliersBrit
Dawson BrayQuincey

