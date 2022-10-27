Under the Volcano

Against a background of war breaking out in Europe and the Mexican fiesta Day of Death, we are taken through one day in the life of Geoffrey Firmin, a British consul living in alcoholic disrepair and obscurity in a small southern Mexican town in 1939. The Consul's self-destructive behaviour, perhaps a metaphor for a menaced civilization, is a source of perplexity and sadness to his nomadic, idealistic half-brother, Hugh, and his ex-wife, Yvonne, who has returned with hopes of healing Geoffrey and their broken marriage.
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Yvonne Firmin
|Anthony Andrews
|Hugh Firmin
|Ignacio López Tarso
|Dr. Vigil
|Katy Jurado
|Senora Gregoria
|James Villiers
|Brit
|Dawson Bray
|Quincey
