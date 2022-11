Not Available

Yonatan, Michal's dad, turned orthodox and left her family when she was very yang. 7 years later, when he appears at her mother's funeral, all the anger and tensions in the family are brought up again. Michal on the other hand, is very curious, and tries to find a way to communicate with her father. They find common interest in competitive swimming, a hobby that Michal picked up, and which her father, as it turn out, used to be a serious contestant in.