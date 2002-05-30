An Afro-American organization, the B.R.O.T.H.E.R.H.O.O.D., is in permanent fight against a white organization "The Man" defending the values of the black people in North America. When the Afro-American candidate Gen. Warren Boutwell behaves strangely in his presidential campaign, Undercover Brother is hired to work undercover for "The Man" and find what happened with the potential candidate.
|Chris Kattan
|Mr. Feather
|Denise Richards
|White She Devil
|Aunjanue Ellis
|Sistah Girl
|Chi McBride
|The Chief
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Lance
|Dave Chappelle
|Conspiracy Brother
