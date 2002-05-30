2002

Undercover Brother

  Action
  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 30th, 2002

Studio

Universal Pictures

An Afro-American organization, the B.R.O.T.H.E.R.H.O.O.D., is in permanent fight against a white organization "The Man" defending the values of the black people in North America. When the Afro-American candidate Gen. Warren Boutwell behaves strangely in his presidential campaign, Undercover Brother is hired to work undercover for "The Man" and find what happened with the potential candidate.

Cast

Chris KattanMr. Feather
Denise RichardsWhite She Devil
Aunjanue EllisSistah Girl
Chi McBrideThe Chief
Neil Patrick HarrisLance
Dave ChappelleConspiracy Brother

