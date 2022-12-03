Not Available

Undercover Jihadi follows the quest of Mubin Shaikh, a man who went from extremist militant to undercover operative, to expose a major terrorist cell in Canada and send 11 men to prison. Today, he's a well-connected international Counter-Terrorism expert and is on a mission to stop the radicalization of Muslim youth. We follow his journey into counter-terrorism in the UK, Canada, the U.S., Germany and France. Led by a personal duty to Islam, Shaikh takes to the frontlines of the battle against the radicalization of youth at risk.