Nicole and Nelson are twins with psychic powers. On the first day of school everyone is talking about the recent vandalism at school. Nicole and Nelson decide to go undercover to find the culprit. The twins get child genius George & his high tech gadgets to help them solve the mystery. With the clock ticking, the kids race to break the case open before the big school board meeting where they must reveal the true person responsible for the vandalism. Will the Undercover Kids solve the crime before time runs out?