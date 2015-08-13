2015

Underdogs

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Romance

August 13th, 2015

100 Bares

In the small village where Amadeo lives there is no one good enough to challenge his skills at Table Football. But, while Amadeo may be a genius as a table football player in real life he's a loser. He's in love with Lara, his childhood friend, but he's so shy that he can't bring himself to confess his love for her. So he just hangs out in his quaint, timeless village. When Amadeo beats the village bully Flash at Table Football. The scene is set for an epic rivalry. Consumed with anger Flash vows to get even and 10 years later he returns as an International Superstar, a Football Icon and Galatico determined to wreak his revenge.

Juan José CampanellaEusebio (voice)
Diego RamosGrosso (voice)
Pablo RagoCapi (voice)
Axel KuschevatzkyIntendente (voice)
David MasajnikAmadeo (voice)
Mariana OteroJoven Grosso (voice)

