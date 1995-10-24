1995

Underground

  • War
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

October 24th, 1995

Studio

Komuna

Black marketeers Marko (Miki Manojlovic) and Blacky (Lazar Ristovski) manufacture and sell weapons to the Communist resistance in WWII Belgrade, living the good life along the way. Marko's surreal duplicity propels him up the ranks of the Communist Party, and he eventually abandons Blacky and steals his girlfriend. After a lengthy stay in a below-ground shelter, the couple reemerges during the Yugoslavian Civil War of the 1990s as Marko realizes that the situation is ripe for exploitation.

Cast

Predrag Miki ManojlovićMarko Dren
Lazar RistovskiPetar "Blacky" Popara
Mirjana JokovićNatalija Zovkov
Slavko ŠtimacIvan Dren
Ernst StötznerFranz / Actor playing Franz
Srđan TodorovićJovan Popara

