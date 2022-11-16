Underground, la ciudad del Arco Iris

Not Available

In the mid-sixties, during the dictatorship of General Franco, the Americans set up military bases in Spain -several of them in Andalusia, near Seville- bringing young Americans into contact with an incipient vitalist and rebel movement that is developing in Seville it produces a strong cultural and musical exchange impregnated in the spirit of counterculture. The underground is born in Spain. A magical and overwhelming movement that between 1967 and 1972 made Seville a leading cultural vanguard with multiple contacts with California and different European countries.