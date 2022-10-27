Not Available

Underground: The Julian Assange Story

  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Victoria

Julian Assange is one of the most significant figures of the twenty first century. But before he was famous, before WikiLeaks, before the internet even existed, he was a teenage computer hacker in Melbourne. This is his story. In 1989, known as ‘Mendax’, Assange and two friends formed a group called the ‘International Subversives’. Using early home computers and defining themselves as ‘white hat hackers’ - those who look but don’t steal – they broke into some of the world’s most powerful and secretive organisations. They were young, brilliant, and in the eyes of the US Government, a major threat to national security.

Cast

Callan McAuliffePrime Suspect
Anthony LaPagliaDetective Ken Roberts
Alex WilliamsJulian Assange
Laura WheelwrightElectra
Rachel GriffithsChristine Assange

