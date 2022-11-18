Underground Tracks

Not Available

Long before the invention of YouTube and smartphones, Video 125 cameras were out and about filming the London Underground for our Driver’s eye view videos. Although mainly filmed in standard definition, the sound was a different matter. 100% of the time we were using full broadcast television standard microphones and recording equipment. This means that long-since scrapped 1959, 1962 and 1967 tube stock on the Central, Northern and Victoria lines can still be heard in full stereo sound. The long-since scrapped A, C and D sub-surface stock on the Hammersmith & City, Circle, District and Metropolitan, lines also heavily feature in this unique video production filmed between 1988 and 2014.