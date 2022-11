Not Available

Here is the first of two shorts Isham Jones did for Paramount. "You're Just a Dream Come True" (Theme), Medley: "I'll See You In My Dreams", "On The Alamo", ":It Had to be You" "Spain", "I Can't Believe it's True", "This Little Piggie Went to Market" Vocal by Vera Van, "Inka Dinka Doo" Vocal by the Eton Boys' "Lizst's Second Hungarian Rhapsody"