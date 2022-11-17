Not Available

'Underpass' is a registration of a project organised by David Garcia, Annie Wright, Lous America and Henk Wijnen in an abandoned underway passage at one of Amsterdam’s main traffic intersections near Waterlooplein. This tunnel complex was well-known among graffiti artists, avoided by pedestrians but a fascinating example of an urban 'black hole'. The registration provides an overview of the happenings during the 'Underpass' project by Garcia, Wright, America and Wijnen: four Saturdays during which the Underpass became a public studio with light shows, live music performances, graffiti acts, performances and personal artistic statements made by citizens of Amsterdam.