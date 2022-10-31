Understanding the Nikon Speedlight: SB-900, SB-800, SB-600

Not Available

Confused after reading the manual? You are not alone. This DVD simplifies the Nikon Creative Lighting System so you can take the photos you want. The Nikon SB Speedlight can be the most powerful accessory in your bag, but a basic understanding of the Speedlight controls is essential. This training DVD takes you, step by step, through the operation of each Speedlight. This DVD picks up where your manual leaves off, helping you to integrate flash photography into your image-making arsenal. Your host, Tim Mantoani, demonstrates these versitile flash units in a series of real-world examples. Whether you own one Speedlight or a hundred, Tim's methodical approach will help you create the best photograph possible. Tim has been a professional photographer for more than twenty years. Having shot everything from professional athletes and celebrities to fashion and products, his work has appeared in numerous national ad campaigns and on the covers of many international magazines.