Documentary that reflects on the WWE career of the Undertaker, the franchise's longest serving wrestler with over two decades of action behind him. Known for his trademark finishing move, the tombstone piledriver, the Undertaker has entered battle with generations of WWE stars. Among those to offer their thoughts on what it is like to face him in the ring are Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Big Show, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar who ended The Streak.