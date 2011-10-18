2011

Underworld: Endless War is a collection of three short, anime-style tie-in stories-—whose creation was supervised by Len Wiseman, director of the first 2 Underworld movies and producer of Underworld 3 & 4--each tell a different story, and at different periods of history to highlight new events of the Underworld mythology. These stories also tell of what happened before the events in Underworld: Awakening