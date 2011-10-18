2011

Underworld: Endless War

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2011

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

Underworld: Endless War is a collection of three short, anime-style tie-in stories-—whose creation was supervised by Len Wiseman, director of the first 2 Underworld movies and producer of Underworld 3 & 4--each tell a different story, and at different periods of history to highlight new events of the Underworld mythology. These stories also tell of what happened before the events in Underworld: Awakening

Cast

Trevor DevallKraven / Lord Clovis
Brian DobsonKrandril
Paul DobsonRegis
Laura HarrisSelene

View Full Cast >

Images