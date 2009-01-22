2009

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 2009

Studio

Screen Gems

A prequel to the first two Underworld films, this fantasy explains the origins of the feud between the Vampires and the Lycans. Aided by his secret love, Sonja, courageous Lucian leads the Lycans in battle against brutal Vampire king Viktor. Determined to break the king's enslavement of his people, Lucian faces off against the Death Dealer army in a bid for Lycan independence.

Cast

Bill NighyViktor
Michael SheenLucian
Rhona MitraSonja
Shane BrollyKraven
Steven MackintoshAndreas Tanis
Kevin GreviouxRaze

View Full Cast >

Images